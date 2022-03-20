Koku Anyidoho Threatens To Expose Mahama, Lordina

Founder of the Atta-Mills Institute, Samuel Koku Anyidoho, is threatening to reveal details of threats made on him by the former first lady, Lordina Mahama.

According to him, “I will tell the story of how Lordina Mahama called me to threaten me that she and her husband will deal with me”.

In a tweet posted by the former Deputy General Secretary of NDC, he adds to a series of scathing comments, which he has been making against the former President, John Dramani Mahama, and other leading members of the NDC over the last 24 hours.

In one of such tweets, he wrote, “I have experienced death very closely and so I don’t fear death. I am not a litigant and shall not be one! But, if outright urchins stand in the name of John Mahama, to accuse me of killing my own 8yr old daughter, and President Atta-Mills; I shall CLEAR my name. Why is JM quiet?”.

In another tweet on Sunday, Koku Anyidoho said, “Can Omane-Boamah and Okudzeto Ablakwa say they did not call me less than 48hrs after the death of President Atta-Mills, only for Omane-Boamah to tell me to leave the Presidency because the new President, John Dramani Mahama, said he can’t work with me for obvious reasons?”

The tweets from the former presidential staffer, related to his reservations about the death of former President Atta-Mills, and how he says some members of the NDC have repeatedly accused him of killing his former boss.

According to him, associates of John Mahama, are deliberately dragging his name in the mud, and therefore he will speak up to defend himself.

Koku Anyidoho also took a swipe at the brother of the late Professor Mills, Samuel Atta-Mills, whom he said, should ‘NEVER dare him to talk”.

“I have consistently said that if, Sammy Atta-Mills, (MP for KEEA), makes a big mistake and crosses my path; that would be his own business”, one of his tweets said.

However, none of the persons Koku Anyidoho has mentioned in his recent tweets have responded to his allegations.

Meanwhile, reacting to his comments, scores of twitter users have expressed their displeasure with Koku Anyidoho.

According to them, his approach in dealing with his Twitter is not appropriate and therefore he must find better ways of airing his concerns.

Koku Anyidoho had earlier been suspended from the NDC on February 8, 2021, after petitions by some members of the NDC to the leadership.

NDC General Secretary Johnson Asiedu Nketia, explained that two petitioners lodged an official complaint against his former deputy “which is viewed in breach of the party’s disciplinary code for its members as contained in the NDC constitution”.

Mobarak Abdul-Karim (who is the Oti Regional Communications Officer), and Eric Adjei (Bono Regional Deputy Communications Officer) were those who brought the case against Koku Anyidoho.

According to the NDC’s chief scribe, after the party deliberated on the petition, they took a decision to suspend Koku Anyidoho in accordance with Articles 46(1), 46(6) and 46(8)(b) of the party’s constitution decided officially dismissed by, 2021.

In a letter addressed to Mr Anyidoho, the party stated that the decision comes after the Functional Executive Committee (FEC) considered the recommendations of the National Disciplinary Committee on the case of misconduct and anti-party behaviour brought against him.

“The Committee’s report found you guilty of the said allegations of misconduct and anti-part behavior and recommended your outright expulsion from the Party. You are, therefore, by the decision of FEC expelled from the National Democratic Congress, and for that matter, you are no more recognized as a member of the Party and cannot carry yourself as such,” parts of the statement by the General Secretary, Asiedu Nketia, read.