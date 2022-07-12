Gov’t Moves To Resolve Food Shortages In SHS

Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum

The Ministry of Education has given the strongest assurance that Senior High Schools, (SHS) experiencing food shortage will receive supplies today Tuesday, July 12.

The assurance comes after a meeting with the Minister, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum.

The minister held an emergency meeting with the leadership of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS) over the weekend over food shortages reported in some SHS.

Last week, the Upper West Regional Chapter of CHASS wrote to the Ghana Education Service (GES) drawing attention that Schools in that area risked shutting down as a result of dearth in supplies.

This occasioned the meeting between Dr. Adutwum and leadership of CHASS.

Public Relations Officer of the Ministry of Education, Kwasi Kwarteng, in a brief message shared on his social media page indicated that the Ministry has moved to resolve the food challenges adding that all things being equal, supplies will reach the schools by Tuesday, July 12, 2022.

By Vincent Kubi