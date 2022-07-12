Police Chase Man, 64, For Defiling Girl, 12

The Dodowa Police are hunting for a 64-year-old man for allegedly defiling a 12-year-old girl at Kpone-Bawaleshe.

Benjamin Narh Okunor, a resident of Kpone-Bawaleshe near Tema is on the run after police have initiated process for his arrest to assist with investigation.

Information gathered indicates that a teacher in the area drew the attention of the authority to the victim’s ordeal after noticing how oftentimes the little girl visited her office in a month to request for sanitary pad.

The victim reportedly confided in the teacher that her 64-year-old foster father had been having sex with her and her 14-year-old sister since 2020 when parts of Greater Accra were locked down as a result of the threatening cases of Covid-19.

She alleged that whenever the suspect wanted to have sex with either of them, he asked them to send a book to his room.

The victim said neither of the sisters could disclose their ordeal to anybody because their foster father often pointed a gun at them, threatening to shoot them should they tell anybody.

It was until the teacher wanted to know why the victim collected more sanitary pads in a month that she narrated her misery at home.

Confirming the matter, the Headmistress of the Kpone-Bawaleshe Presbyterian Primary School said after the school authorities had noticed the weird virginal fluids discharged from the victim and the narration of her ordeal, they reported the matter to the Social Welfare Department, which invited vicitm’s biological mother to disclose the dastardly act to her.

However, the victim’s mother’s plea to allow her and the family to settle the matter at home provoked the Social Welfare Department to report a case of defilement to the Domestic Violence and Victims Support Unit (DOVVSU) of the Shai-Osudoku Divisional Police Command, Dodowa.

Meanwhile, the Dodowa DOVVSU is said to have transferred the alleged defilement case to the headquarters in Accra after issuing medical report form to the victim’s to attend a hospital for examination and treament as the suspect is at large after the victim was sent to an unknown orphanage.

By Vincent Kubi