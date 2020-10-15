Gov’t Not Distributing Weapons From State Armory To Vigilantes – GAF

Colonel Aggrey-Quashie

The Ghana Armed Forces (GAF) has rubbished a report by the Daily Post newspaper that the President Nana Akufo-Addo Government is distributing weapons from state armory to supposed NPP vigilantes.

Daily Post had reported on October 13, 2020, that the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu-Nketiah, had said that the Ghana Armed Forces intends to give its military uniforms to vigilante groups of the ruling New Patriotic Party and to also equip them with 4,000 weapon to be deployed in the Volta Region on Election Day, December 7, 2020.

However, in a statement signed by its Director of Public Relations, Colonel Aggrey-Quashie, GAF denied the report, demanding an unqualified apology from Daily Post and a retraction of the story.

GAF also urged the general public to disregard the publication, saying it is false.

Below is the statement

By Melvin Tarlue