Government to establish Technical, Vocational Education Service

The Minister of Education, Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh, has announced that as part of government’s efforts to revamp and mainstream Technical, Vocational Education & Training (TVET) in this country, a Technical and Vocational Education Service (TVES) is to be set up under the Ministry of Education.

Speaking earlier today at the TVET Expo held today at the Movenpic Hotel in Accra, Dr. Prempeh stated that the purpose of the agency is to provide focused attention on this important sector, in line with the President’s vision of a skilled country ready to provide the manpower needs for its industrialization drive.

To this end, the Pre-Tertiary Bill which will establish and allow for the operationalization of the TVES is currently before Parliament.

He announced further that under the same bill, all the 400 or so pre-tertiary TVET institutions that are scattered across about 19 Ministries will be aligned under the Ministry of Education to enable standardization of certification and quality assurance.

The TVET Expo seeks to highlight government’s achievements in the TVET sector since 2017, and Dr. Prempeh touched on Infrastructure, Access, Governance as well as Quality and Assurance, among others.