Gov’t One Teacher, One Laptop Initiative Takes Off

THE Ghana Education Service (GES) is commencing the distribution of the “One Teacher One Laptop” initiative for some Teachers in second cycle institutions across the country.

The GES in a press statement urged the Regional Directors of Education, to ensure a smooth distribution process, and also liaise with headmasters/mistresses of Senior High Schools in their Regions to provide them with a validated list of names and staff 1D numbers of Teachers in their various schools to get the laptops.

The teachers as gathered are to ensure they submit the various particulars to the Director-General latest by midday, Friday, 30 July 2021.

Earlier Announcement

Earlier, the GES had announced the plans to secure laptops for all teachers in the country, even though some of the teachers kicked against the decision.

The GES Director-General, Prof. Kwasi Opoku-Amankwa who announced this in a letter to teacher groups said the development was in consultation with all the teacher unions and each teacher must compulsorily have one and own it as a “personal asset”.

Per the letter, the government will pay 70% of the cost of the laptop which the teachers pay 30% themselves through deductions from their salaries directly from the Controller and Accountant General’s Department.

According to the GES, all materials needed for effective teaching by the teachers will be uploaded into it, and it makes it very useful especially within this period of COVID-19.

“Consequently, the government through the Ministry of Education (MoE) is supporting Ghana Education Service (GES), working closely with the Teacher Unions within the GES to secure laptops for all teaching staff of the service.”

“The laptops are to be owned as personal assets of the individual teachers, and it is mandatory for each teacher since much of the materials for teaching will be uploaded on them.

Thus, to enhance the performance of teachers, the curriculum, Teachers Resource Pack, Continuous Professional Development (CPD), and Professional Learning Communities (PLC) modules as well as the textbooks on core subjects will be preloaded on the laptops.

“Working with the National Teaching Council (NTC), it is intended that the portfolio of teachers towards their professional progression and licensing will be uploaded unto the system to enable teachers to access their build-up online.”

“Government has agreed to pay 70% of the cost while the individual teacher is to pay 30%. These amounts have been agreed upon in consultation with the Teacher Unions.”

The GES said each teacher is to sign an acknowledgment form stating all personal particulars and also authorizing the deduction of the amount from their salaries.

Below is the current letter:

BY Daniel Bampoe