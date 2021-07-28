Ugandan Man Charged With Fraud After Disappearing From Olympic Games

The Ugandan Government has charged one of Uganda’s young weightlifter with conspiracy to defraud.

Julius Ssekitoleko reportedly disappeared in Japan after failing to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics.

According to a report by DW, Julius Ssekitoleko vanished from an Olympic training camp after learning he did not meet the standards to compete in the Games.

Local Ugandan media reports also indicated that he was arrested after several days.

He is said to be aged 20 and was reportedly deported to Uganda.

Upon arriving back home to Uganda, reports say he was detained by Government officials.

Reports say a spokesperson for the Ugandan Government indicated that

Ssekitoleko may have conspired with a government official to be included on the team for Japan.

By Melvin Tarlue