Gov’t Presents 11 Motorbikes To Sefwi Wiawso GES

The Government of Ghana has presented 11 motorbikes to the Sefwi Wiawso District Directorate of the Ghana Education Service in the Western North Region to enhance its activities.

The presentation of the 11 motorbikes comes at the back of several complaints from the GES District supervisors of their inability to access some catchment areas due to lack of motor vehicles.

According to the Municipal Chief Executive of Sefwi Wiawso, Louis Owusu Agyepong said the 11 motorbikes are to distribute to the Circuit Supervisors (CS) in the district as far as supervisions are concerned at the various curriculum process.

“These motorbikes donated by the government will help to ensure proper supervision and also allow our supervisors to travel to hinterlands without any difficulties as far as transportation is concerned”, he said.

Mr. Agyepong also expressed profound gratitude to the President and the Ministry of Education indicating that “it’s a step in the right direction which will fast track the work of the Circuit Supervisors in the municipality, saying, Nana Addo led government has education at heart as his educational policies implemented have improved the sector”.

Mr. Abraham Fletcher, District Director of Education received the motorbikes on behalf of the Sefwi Wiawso GES thanked Nana Addo’s led administration and the Sefwi Wiawso Municipal Assembly for the extreme support given to them which according to him will yield tremendous results.

“We as officials of GES pledged to use the motorbikes to serve its purpose in the educational sector of the district,” he said.

BY PRINCE FIIFI YORKE