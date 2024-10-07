Govt Presents Vehicles To 4 Colleges

Prof Jinapor presenting the keys to a principal of one of the beneficiary colleges

Four brand new vehicles were last Friday, October 4, 2024, presented to four Colleges of Education by the government.

The gesture is intended to enhance the operational responsibilities of the Colleges thereby ensuring effective teaching and learning.

The beneficiary colleges are Gbewaa College of Education, St. Francis College of Education, Akatsi College of Education and Atebubu College of Education.

Each received a Land Cruiser Prado, while the Akatsi College of Education got a Toyota Hiace.

Professor Ahmed Abdulai Jinapor, Director-General, Ghana Tertiary Education Commission, who presented the keys on behalf of the government, said the gesture would augment the fleet of vehicles that the colleges have.

“We are also working very hard through the Minister of Education to see if we can at least get vehicles for all the Colleges of Education,” he said.

“We intentionally invited Council Chairpersons and their representatives of the Colleges because we want this donation to be seen as something that is going to the school as a whole and not just to the Principals,” he said.

He said the government recognised that all 46 Colleges of Education have challenges when it comes to vehicular movement, but the other Colleges would get theirs gradually.

Prof. Jinapor called for a public-private partnership from corporate institutions in other infrastructure needs such as accommodation in terms of hostels, laboratories, and classrooms to aid effective learning.

He charged the colleges to put the vehicles to good use and maintain them for the benefit of all stakeholders.

Madam Olivia Ama Seglah-Woanyah, Council Chairperson, Akatsi College of Education, commended the government for the vehicles, adding “it will address their mobility challenges.”

She pledged to develop a maintenance mechanism and use the vehicle for its intended purposes to the benefit of all.

Madam Seglah-Woanyah expressed optimism that the presentation ceremony would help enhance quality teaching delivery with positive outcomes.

Present at the ceremony were Kwasi Owusu Agyemang, Council Chair, Atebubu College of Education; Patrick Seidu, Council Chair, Gbewah College of Education; and Bernice Addai representing Professor Michael Perry Okyerefo as the Council Chair, St. Francis College of Education.