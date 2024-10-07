Real Confirm Carvajal, Vini Jnr Injuries

Defender Dani Carvajal suffered an anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) rupture in Real Madrid’s 2-0 LaLiga win over Villarreal, the club confirmed on Sunday, while forward Vinícius Júnior has been diagnosed with a cervical injury.

Carvajal was stretchered off in tears in added time at the Bernabéu — and later posted on social media that he’d suffered a “serious cruciate ligament injury” — while Vinícius was substituted in the 79th minute, six minutes after scoring Real’s second goal.

Both players had been due to join up with their countries this week for the international break, with Spain facing Denmark and Serbia, while Brazil play Chile and Peru.

“Following tests carried out on Dani Carvajal by the Real Madrid Medical Services, the player has been diagnosed with a ruptured anterior cruciate ligament, a ruptured external collateral ligament and a ruptured popliteus tendon in his right leg,” Madrid said in a statement.