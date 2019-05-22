Govt Provides Water Supply Systems To Prisons

Government has provided a total of 21 mechanised water supply systems to the Ghana Prisons Service.

The systems are to help alleviate the challenges faced by the Service in the provision of water for drinking and for the maintenance of personal and environmental hygiene in prisons all over the country.

The water supply systems would serve the inmates and correction officers of 21 prisons across the country as part of Government’s ‘Water for All’ programme.

The beneficiary facilities, DGN Online understands, are the Forifori Camp Prison, Ankaful Camp Prison, Ankaful Maximum Prison, Ekuasi Local Camp Prison, Hiawa Camp Prison, Ahinsan Camp Prison, Ejura Camp Prison, Kumasi Central Prison, Duayaw Nkwanta Camp Prison, Kenyasi Camp Prison, Wa Central Prison, Navrongo Central Prison, Bawku Local Prison, Gambaga Local Prison, Salaga Prison, Kete Krachi Local Prison, Ho Prison (Female), Ho Prison (Male), Nsawam Prison (Female), Nsawam Prison (Female) and Koforidua Prison.

In addition, two new hand pumps each were installed on existing boreholes at the Nsawam Medium Security Male and Female Prisons while five existing boreholes have been completely re-mechanized.

One fabricated steel tank stand and eighteen steel reinforced concrete pad and boreholes chambers have also been constructed.

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, who symbolically handed over the water supply systems at the Kumasi Central Prisons on Wednesday, 22nd May, 2019, said the provision of water across the country’s prisons formed part of the Akufo-Addo government’s inclusive transformational agenda.

The agenda, he said, is to ensure that no one is left behind.

According to Dr. Bawumia, “the President, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, is very very committed and is working towards what he calls Inclusive Transformation; that we have to transform this country in a way that makes sure that nobody is left behind.”

He added that “we have to include everybody in the transformation process, and when you look at the policies that the President has been rolling out since we’ve been in government, it is all driven by this philosophy of inclusive transformation and the fact that we shouldn’t leave anybody behind.”

He stressed that “this is why in the education sector we are doing free SHS so that we don’t leave any children behind. We’re doing One Ambulance per Constituency so that no constituency is left behind.”

Dr. Bawumia explained that “we are doing Planting for Food and Jobs across the country so that no farmers are left behind. One District One factory so that no districts are left behind in the industrialisation process.”

He promised more logistics for the Service, saying, “Government will continue to support the Ghana Prisons Service to achieve its mandate in all fronts.”

According to him, “besides on-going infrastructural developments in some of the prisons, government’s attention has been drawn to the need to improve the logistical base of the Service by the provision of prisoner conveyance and utility vehicles such as ambulance, water tankers, cesspit emptier and refuse disposal trucks.”

He noted that “as your specially appointed Ambassador, I will work hard to ensure that your logistical needs are met.”