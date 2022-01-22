Gov’t Revokes MAXAM License Over Apiate Explosion … Chief inspector of Mines Interdicted

Samuel Abu Jinapor

The Government of Ghana through the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources has suspended the license of MAXAM Company Limited, the explosives manufacturing company at the centre of the deadly explosion at Apiate in Western Region.

The explosion claimed over 17 lives and caused destruction to several properties making the community a ghost town.

The government has further directed the Minerals Commission to interdict the Chief inspector of Mines, Kofi Adjei with immediate effect, pending the outcome of investigations, following the deadly explosion.

At least 17 persons have reportedly dead with several people battling for their lives.

The explosion which occurred around midday on Thursday, January 20, 2022, as result of collision between a truck belonging to Maxam Ghana Limited which was transporting explosives to a mining company, Chirano Mines and a tricycle, commonly called Aboboyaa.

The crash is said to have caused the explosives to detonate, causing the vehicle to explode with its attendant destruction.

A statement issued by the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources on Friday evening, January 22, 2022 said the Minister for Lands and Natural Resources, Samuel Abu Jinapor “Pursuant to regulation 2 of the Mineral and Mining (Explosives) Regulations 2021, the Chief Inspector of Mine is the Chief Inspector of Explosives and is responsible for the supervision of the manufacturer, storage, transportation of explosives for mining and mine support services.

Consequently, the Minister has, as at 21st January, 2022, directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission to interdict the Chief Inspector of Mines, Kofi Adjei, with immediate effect, pending the outcome of the ongoing investigation into the tragic events which took place at Apiate.

The release indicated that “further, the Hon. Minister has directed the Chief Executive Officer of the Minerals Commission, with immediate effect, to suspend the registration of Maxam Company Limited with the Minerals Commission, thereby precluding the company from the manufacture, transportation and/or supply of explosives for mining operations, pending the outcome of investigations into this matter.”

