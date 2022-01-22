Milo’s Performance Poor- Sports Ministry Tells GFA After 2021 AFCON Fiasco

The Ministry of Youth and Sports have asked the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to review the work of under-fire senior national team coach, Milovan Rajevac and reconstitute the Black Stars management committee.

The directive was issued after a crunch meeting between the ministry and the Ghana Football Association on Friday to discuss the Black Stars’ abysmal showing at the ongoing 2021 Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) in Cameroon with the suggestion that the technical team was bankrupt.

According to the Ministry, the discussion was frank and forward-looking, saying that ‪“Following the meeting, the Ministry, in accordance with its mandate, asked the Ghana Football Association to reconstitute the Black Stars management committee”.

A statement signed by Sports Minister Mustapha Ussif said ‪“The Ministry made it clear to the GFA that the people of Ghana have lost confidence in the capacity of the current technical team of the Black Stars to deliver success.

“‪The Ministry, therefore, asked the GFA to review the work and capacity of the Black Stars’ technical team, led by head coach, Milovan Rajevac.”

Black Stars crashed out of the ongoing AFCON 2021 at the group stage after returning home with a point out of three games.

The team lost to Morocco and shared the points with Gabon after drawing 1-1, before disgracefully losing 3-2 to Comoros Islands in a match that the four-time champions needed a win to remain in the competition.

By Vincent Kubi