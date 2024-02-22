Govt Rolls Out 1 Student, 1 Laptop Initiative

The Akufo-Addo-led government has begun the distribution of the One-Student One-Tablet (1S1T) initiative in the Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) schools across the country.

In a monumental stride towards modernizing education in Ghana, the Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei Adutwum recently announced the plans to equip over 1.4 million students in government Senior High Schools with free tablets.

According to him, the transformative initiative, slated to commence in April, is an important component of the Free Senior High School program aimed at enhancing the quality of teaching and learning across public Second-cycle schools.

This announcement follows a declaration by Vice-President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, who emphasized the government’s commitment to digital transformation in education.

During the New Year School at the University of Ghana, Legon, Dr. Bawumia emphasized the forthcoming distribution of free electronic tablets to all Senior High School students nationwide. These tablets, preloaded with essential textbooks and past questions, will serve as invaluable educational tools, enhancing students’ access to resources vital for their academic pursuits.

“This year, we are poised to provide every Senior High School student with tablets containing essential textbooks and preloaded past questions,” affirmed Dr. Bawumia. “This initiative is not merely about distributing devices; it signifies a paradigm shift towards leveraging technology to facilitate learning and empower our youth for success in the digital age’’ Dr. Bawumia noted.

So far, the Government has started the distribution, whereas 868 tablets have been distributed to the Sefwi Awaso STEM SHS to enhance the learning experience and provide equal opportunities for all students, recognizing the increasing importance of technology in our education system.

This initiative marks a significant step forward in the integration of Information Communication Technology (ICT) in our education system.

Dr. Adutwum noted the government’s vision for a technologically enriched educational environment. “I am delighted to announce that within the next two months, every student in this esteemed institution will receive a tablet computer,” he proclaimed.

“We are developing a cutting-edge learning management system, empowering teachers with comprehensive training, and transitioning homework and class activities to an online platform. Additionally, we are committed to augmenting the learning experience by deploying more smart boards, fostering a 360-degree smart, technology-driven ecosystem.”

-BY Daniel Bampoe