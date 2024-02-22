Assibey-Yeboah Heads Bawumia’s Economy Committee

Former Member of Parliament for New Juaben South Constituency in the Eastern Region, Dr Mark Assibey-Yeboah has been appointed as Chairman for Bawumia Manifesto’s Economy Committee.

This follows the formation of the manifesto Committee for the New Patriotic Party led by its Presidential Candidate, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia ahead of the December Presidential and Parliamentary elections.

Mark Assibey-Yeboah holds an MA and a Ph.D. in Economics from the University of Tennessee, USA, specializing in International Macroeconomics, Monetary Economics, and Econometrics.

The former MP has published in reputable journals such as Economic Record, International Journal for Finance and Economics, Journal for International Trade and Economic Development, and The North American Journal of Economics and Finance.

The manifesto Committee is entrusted with a comprehensive mandate, including a thorough evaluation of the party’s 2016 and 2020 manifestos, engagement with key stakeholders, and the formulation of a practical and forward-looking manifesto for the upcoming elections.

The committee will also collaborate with sector ministers, who will serve as advisors.

Find below the composition of the committee chairs and their various designations;

The former Majority Leader, Osei-Kyei-Mensah- Bonsu will be the chairman of the Manifesto Committee, whereas the Ofoase-Ayirebi MP, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah will be his Vice-Chairman, and Evron Hughes, as the Secretary of the Committee.

The Manifesto Committee Coordinators are Prof. Kwaku Appiah Adu, and Dr. Isaac Owusu Mensah, Director of Research at the Presidency.

The rest; Tony Oteng Gyasi, Trade and Industry, Kwadwo Nsafoah Poku, Energy and Petroleum, William Oppong-Bio, the former Campaign Manager of Kennedy Agyapong, in charge of Agriculture, Dr. Augustine Blay, Communication and Digitalization, Dr. Gideon Boako, Lands, Minerals, and Natural Resources, Dr. Emmanuel Marfo, Science, Technology, Innovation, and Environment, Maxwell Opoku Agyeman, Legal and Governance, and Justina Marigold, Local Government.

The others are Kwabena Agyapong, Housing and Infrastructure, Hassan Tampuli, Transport, Edward Asomani, Security, Michael Oquaye Jnr, Foreign Affairs, Asamoah Gyan, Youth and Sports, Juliet Asante, Tourism, Culture, and Creative Arts, Ama Serwaa, Gender, Kofi Dzamesi, Chieftaincy, Religious Affairs, and Civil Society, Dr. Ayew Afriyie, Health and Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, Education as Manifesto Sub-committees Chairs.

