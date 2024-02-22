NPP Inherited Empty Accra Digital Center – Ursula Owusu Reveals

In a shocking revelation, the Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu Ekuful, announced on the flagship show ‘Ekosiisen’ on Assmpa FM that the Accra Digital Center was inherited in a dismal state.

Mrs. Owusu Ekuful revealed that all 12 units within the center were devoid of furniture and lacked essential connections to electricity and the internet.

It was further disclosed that the furniture and computers used for the facility’s commissioning in 2016 were merely rented.

The Accra Digital Center, a crucial hub for digital innovation and technological advancement, had been anticipated to play a pivotal role in propelling Ghana’s digital economy forward.

However, it appears that the initial preparations to realize this vision were severely lacking.

Minister Owusu Ekuful expressed her disappointment at the neglect of such a vital infrastructure.

She emphasized that the absence of furniture and connectivity hindered progress and the effective utilization of the center on time.

With no internet or electricity, the facility’s potential to foster digitalization and support budding entrepreneurs in the technology sector remained untapped.

“We inherited an empty Accra Digital Center. All the 12 units had no furniture, and no connection to electricity and internet. As a matter of fact, the furniture and computers used for the commissioning of the facility in 2016 were all rented,” she said.

Ursula highlighted the urgent need the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government put in place to address these issues and restore the Accra Digital Center to its envisioned state.

She affirmed the government’s commitment to rectify any other situation promptly.

The Minister stressed that efforts were put place to furnish the center with suitable furniture and established reliable connections to electricity and the internet.

The revelations have raised questions regarding the previous administration’s handling of the Accra Digital Center and its investments in digital infrastructure as a whole. The rented furniture used during the commissioning adds to concerns about the long-term sustainability of the facility.

The lack of ownership over essential equipment raises doubts about the feasibility of the project, considering that rented furniture is not a viable solution in the long run.

With Ghana making considerable strides in digital innovation and emerging as a technology hub in Africa, the dilapidated state of the Accra Digital Center that time did not only represents a missed opportunity but also sends negative signals to the international tech community.

The government’s swift action to rectify the situation did not only essentially salvage the center’s reputation but also to restore confidence in Ghana’s digitalization efforts.

The Minister of Communications and Digitalization, Ursula Owusu Ekuful’s revelation on Assmpa FM’s ‘Ekosiisen’ show has shed light on the neglect of the Accra Digital Center by the National Democratic Congress (NDC). It fell upon the government to swiftly address the lack of furniture and connectivity to ensure that the center becomes a cornerstone of Ghana’s digital economy, providing the necessary infrastructure and support to drive technological innovation.

By Vincent Kubi