Gov’t Rubbishes Social Media Report On 1D1F

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The Ministry of Trade and Industry has dismissed a social media report on selected One District One Factory (1D1F) projects.

The report, following President Nana Akufo-Addo’s recent media encounter, according to the Trade Ministry, “maliciously attempts to belittle the progress made by Government in facilitating the operationalization of the 1D1F initiative.”

In a statement signed by its Chief Director, the Ministry revealed that the said reportage made reference to two companies namely Unijay Garments Limited and Volta Forest Products as companies reported by the Ministry be 1D1F companies already in existence or are operational.

It said Unijay Garments located in Kumasi produces garments and applied for assistance under the 1D1F programme in July 2017 and has gone through the required screening and qualified to receive support under the 1D1F.

It stated the company has subsequently received an amount of GH¢ 2.5 million from Prudential Bank Limited as a 1D1F company.

It added that the money has been applied as working capital for existing business, noting that the company has in addition, applied for GH¢ 10 for an expansion programme under the same company name which is currently being considered by the Bank under 1D1F programme.

“In light of the above, it is difficult to understand how anybody could reasonably object to the description of Unijay Garments Limited as an existing 1D1F company.”

Meanwhile, it said Volta Forest Products located in Hohoe, Volta Region, applied for 1D1F programme in November 2017 and has gone through the required screening and qualified to receive support under the 1D1F programme.

It added that the company has subsequently received GH¢ 1.5 million from Prudential Bank as a 1D1F company.

BY Melvin Tarlue