Gov’t Seeks GH¢ 6.3 bn In Supplementary Budget

Ken Ofori-Atta

Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta, has concluded his presentation of the 2019 Mid-Year Budget Review, appealing to Parliament to approve an amount of GH¢6,370,355,925.82 as supplementary estimates.

Concluding his presentation today in Parliament, Mr. Ofori-Atta said “Mr. Speaker, consistent with Article 179 (8) of the 1992 Constitution and

Standing Order 143 of this august House I beg to move that this House

consider and approve an amount of GH¢6,370,355,925.82 as supplementary

estimates to the original appropriation of GH¢78,771,833,602.82 to bring

the revised total appropriation to GH¢85,142,189,527.94.”

The Budget Review focused mainly on revenue mobilization for embarking on infrastructural projects.

The Minister assured Ghanaians that many road projects were going to be undertaken by the President Akufo-Addo’s administration.

BY Melvin Tarlue