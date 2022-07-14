Gov’t Supplies Schools In Northern Region With Food Items

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum – Minister of Education

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the government has fulfilled its promise of supplying food items to schools in the Northern region.

Some of the food items supplied to the various schools by the government are sugar, rice, and Tom Brown.

However, some schools are complaining that some food items requested have not been supplied and appealed to the government to ensure that their request gets the needed attention it deserves.

The Chairman of the Northern Regional branch of the Conference of Heads of Assisted Secondary Schools (CHASS), Reverend Edward Azeka, who confirmed the supply of food in the region lamented about the quantity of food supplied.

According to him, the food supplied to the various schools can only last for 2-4 weeks, and called on the buffer stock to act proactive.

“The food can only last for 2-4 weeks so they don’t have to go back to sleep till we press the alarm bells again, they have to continuously work tirelessly to find the food wherever it is and don’t wait till the third week before they start thinking.”

He noted that school authorities are working hard to prevent students from reacting badly such as going on demonstrations among others due to the food crisis.

Reverend Azeka, urged the government to always respond swiftly anytime heads of schools start calling on them.

“ For the past weeks we have been calling and it looks as though we are exaggerating the situation meanwhile we are trying to avoid an explosive situation and that is why we will press the alarm bells early enough.”

Schools in the Northern region faced a food crisis that compelled school authorities to serve students breakfast without bread and sugar.

In some instances, students who live in the Tamale metropolis are compelled to go home and eat and then report back to school.

Some students who spoke to DGN Online said they sometimes buy extra food because the food served them is not enough.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale