Govt Supports NSMQ With GH¢9.6m

Haruna Iddrisu

The Minister for Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has announced that the government has provided Prime Time, the organisers of the National Science and Maths Quiz (NSMQ), with GH¢9.6 million, acknowledging the previous shortcomings.

He made this announcement during the launch of the 2025 edition of the NSMQ in Accra yesterday. He also noted that the number of participating schools in this year’s edition has risen from last year’s 156 to 174.‎

“This year, the competition has reached another milestone featuring 174 participating schools. A significant expansion,” he stressed.

He advocated for the inclusion of practical knowledge in the competition, urging the organisers to move beyond theoretical work and explore practical applications as well as research. However, he cautioned that if this approach would undermine the integrity of the quiz, it should be disregarded.

“Beyond theoretical application, how will we be able to reform the National Maths and Science Quiz to include some research and experiment as part of it? If that will dilute the essence, then I’m all for it, but if that will improve the learning of Science and Mathematics, I’m all for it,” he explained.

Mr. Iddrisu mentioned that as a part of his desire to encourage the teaching and learning of Mathematics and Science, he is considering establishing a Science and Mathematics centre in northern Ghana. Currently, the only centre that serves all these regions is located in Accra, which requires people from different parts of the country to travel a significant distance.

“Our policy as a government is to encourage the teaching and learning of Maths and Science. I’m exploring the opportunity to set up a national science centre in the northern half of Ghana, between Sunyani, Tamale and Bolgatanga. There’s none. There is only one behind the police headquarters, where some of you sometimes travel in order to have access to the experiment,” he disclosed.

He also noted the plight of many students, as many schools lack well-equipped science laboratories to facilitate and enhance the learning experience.

“Many of you are studying under very difficult circumstances. No science laboratories; they are not adequately equipped to facilitate and enhance your learning. Government will look into that and improve the laboratories of many of the institutions,” he added.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong