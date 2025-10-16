Greater Accra’s Adjorkor Tipped For GMB Crown

Adjorkor

The race for Ghana’s Most Beautiful (GMB) 2025 crown has never been more compelling, with Greater Accra Region’s representative, Adjorkor, solidifying her position as the contestant to beat heading into the grand finale on October 19, 2025.

Her journey has been a testament to unparalleled consistency, characterised by spectacular dominance and dramatic resilience, ultimately fueling widespread predictions of her victory.

Adjorkor’s tenure has been a statistical powerhouse from the very start. She quickly established dominance, beginning with the highly anticipated “Storytelling Night” at Mantse Agbonaa, where her eloquence and stage mastery secured her the title of the competition’s First Star Performer, alongside a nomination for Most Eloquent.

This early momentum set the bar for the entire season and was amplified in Week 4 during “Fashion Night”. In this glamorous African fashion showcase, her commanding presence, striking beauty, and fierce confidence on the runway were undeniable.

She earned a second coveted Overall Star Performer award, along with nominations for Best Model and Best Costume, making her one of the most decorated contestants of the season.

However, her otherwise stellar journey was not without its profound trials. Her first significant setback—or “fall”—came in Week 6 during “Traditional Wear Night,” where she surprisingly landed in the precarious Bottom Four.

Yet, demonstrating true grit and exceptional determination, she used this scare as fuel. The following week, during “Game Night,” she earned nominations for both Star Performer and Best Costume, proving her unwavering commitment to excellence.

The ultimate cliffhanger that captured the nation’s attention occurred on the penultimate night, during the pivotal “Justify Your Inclusion” semi-finals. Despite delivering a strong educational performance that added further nominations for Most Eloquent and Best Costume to her tally, she was shockingly placed in the Bottom Three, fighting for survival alongside Afedziwaa of the Central Region and Yeli of the Bono Region.

In a move that underscored her perceived value, the judges intervened to save her for a crucial second time, granting her a highly sought-after ticket to the grand finale. Explaining the decision to keep her in the race, Resident Judge Janet Sunkwa-Mills provided a critical context that essentially tipped Adjorkor in as the season’s frontrunner.

She clarified that their decision transcends the immediate nightly score: “Our decision was not based only on the night’s performance but also on consistency throughout the journey. We have kept saving this contestant who was at the bottom, as well as considering the audience’s 40% voting power on the night.”

This judicial confidence in her overall body of work highlights Adjorkor as the most consistent and resilient competitor this season. This dramatic validation has ignited a powerful social media wave, with fans celebrating her perseverance and predicting her final victory. On Instagram, overwhelming sentiment supported the judges’ decision and her overall quality. @lovelyabbey8 captured the mood perfectly, writing that “sometimes first impressions are always important. The judges always save Adjorkor for her excellent performance at Mantse Agbonaa. Go for gold, Adjorkor. You deserve it.” Echoing this enthusiasm, @esterloca shared, “Well done Adjorkor. You did so well and deserve everything that comes your way. Congratulations once more,” while @nii_nii.x celebrated her perseverance, proclaiming, “You really put your enemies to shame. Adjorkor for a reason!”

With a remarkable record of two Star Performer wins, two judges’ saves, and an impressive nine total nominations across eloquence, performance, and costume categories, Adjorkor has demonstrated that she possesses the complete package—beauty, brilliance, cultural depth, and surging public support. Five years after Naa Dedei Botchwey won the crown for Greater Accra Region in 2020, Adjorkor is poised to make her mark in GMB history.