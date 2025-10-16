Black Queens Management Committee Supports Black Maidens

ASP Naomi Fainusatu Abdulai presenting the items

Members of the Black Queens Management Committee, led by ASP Naomi Fainusatu Abdulai, have extended their support to the Black Maidens, Ghana’s U-17 women’s national team, with a donation of bottled water and an undisclosed amount of cash during their training camp in Sunyani.

The gesture, according to ASP Abdulai, was meant to motivate the young players as they continue preparations for upcoming international competitions.

She commended the players and technical staff for their dedication, emphasising the Committee’s commitment to promoting the growth and success of all women’s national teams.

“We are proud of the effort you’re putting in and want you to know that the entire women’s football fraternity stands behind you. Keep pushing, stay disciplined, and your hard work will surely yield results,” she encouraged.

The donation was warmly received by the team’s technical staff and players, who expressed appreciation for the continued support.

Head Coach and team officials noted that such gestures play a vital role in boosting morale and inspiring the players to give their best.

The Black Maidens are currently in Sunyani fine-tuning their preparations as part of the Ghana Football Association’s broader plan to strengthen women’s football and enhance readiness for future tournaments.

BY Wletsu Ransford