Gov’t Supports Nzema Schools With New Buses

The government through the Ghana Education Service (GES) has presented two brand new buses each to two Senior High Schools (SHS) in the Ellembelle District of the Western Region to aid in the effective running of the schools.

The two beneficiary schools are Bonzo Kaku Senior High School (SHS) and Charlotte Dolphin School in the District.

The buses were procured with funds from the Ghana Education Trust Fund (GETFund).

The donation formed part of the government’s efforts to strengthen the education sector by providing basic logistics to enhance effective teaching and learning.

At a short handing-over ceremony, the District Chief Executive for Ellembelle, Kwasi Bonzoh said the donation would help in the smooth running of the schools.

He implored the beneficiary schools to adopt proper maintenance culture for the vehicle to be available at all times and not to use it for commercial purposes.

He said the education reforms could not be achieved without the provision of the necessary logistics to enhance effective teaching and learning.

Mr. Bonzoh said the government will support schools in the District to ensure students get the best education to help them achieve their ambition and goals in life.

He expressed gratitude to the government for the gesture and was hopeful that the presentation would go a long way to improve the academic performance of the students.

District Director of Education, Wilfred Kartey Adodoadji, also charged the schools to make good use of the vehicles to improve teaching and learning.

He asked the school’s management to make the bus available to the students when needed.

The Head Mistress of Bonzo Kaku SHS, Augustina Efe Mensah assured that the vehicles would be properly maintained, to prolong their life span.

She, however, appealed for more support as the school was in dire need of other logistics to ensure effective teaching and learning.

From Emmanuel Opoku, Ellembelle