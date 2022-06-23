2 NPP Aspirants Step Down, 48 Cleared

Two national officer aspirants of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) have reportedly rescinded their decision to contest the elections at the upcoming National Delegates Conference of the party.

The two are prospective aspirants for the position of the National Women’s Organiser and National Youth Organiser who have both rescinded their decisions to contest.

A vetting report released and signed by Evans Nimako, Secretary of the National Elections Committee and Director of Research and Elections on June 23, 2022 stated that some 48 aspirants have been cleared to contest the elections after extensive discussions with prospective candidates and interrogation of their documents.

The successful aspirants are the eight people vying for the chairmanship position including Sammy Crabbe, a suspended national officer, according to report were all cleared to contest for the position.

They are Professor Christopher Ameyaw-Amkumfi, Stephen Ayesu Ntim, Stephen Asamoah Boateng, Sammy Crabbe, Jospeh Ayikoi Otoo, Kwabena Abankwa-Yeboah, Akwasi Osei Adjei and the only female, Gifty Asantewaa Ayeh popularly called Daavi Ama.

The incumbent General Secretary John Boadu including five other aspirants namely Justin Kodua Frimpong, Musah Iddrisu Superior, Frederick Opare Ansah, Charles O. Bissue and Ramseyer Agyemang Prempeh were all cleared.

Vice chairpersons are Rita Talata Asobayire, Norwusu Ken-Wuud, Kinston Akomeng Kissi, Derick Kwaku Nkansah, Michael Owari Wadie, McJwels J. Annan, Ishmael Yahuza, Danquah Smith Buttey, Edmond Prempeh and Ahaji Masawudu Osman.

For the Treasurer position, Collins Nuamah, Dr. Charles Dwamena, Yusif Tendem and Elieem Mary Poach Oduro.

Seven persons, namely Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus-Glover, Eric Amoako Twum, Bright Essilfie Kumi, Dr Kwame Afriyie, Henry Nana Boakye, Seth Adu-Adjei and Nana Owusu Fordjour will slug it out for the position of National Organiser after clearance.

The incumbent Women’s Organiser, Kate Gyamfua, would have to contend with Hajia Sawudatu Saeed, her deputy, Ellen Ama Daaku and Akosua Serwaa Bonsu while Prince Kamal Gumah, Salam Mustapha, Abanga Yakubu Fusani, Michael Osei Boateng and Karikari Klinsman Mensah, will be vying for the position of national youth organiser after the clearance.

Nasara Coordinator Alhaji Aziz Haruna Futu, is facing competition from Issaka Muaza Kunata, Awal Mohammed, Sulemana Alhassan Atakpo, Abdul Rahman Diallo, Haruna Ismael and Haruna Maiga.

A nine-member elections committee, under the chairmanship of Peter Mac Manu was set up to manage and superintend over all the election-related processes.

The party will then hold its national annual delegates conference at the Accra Sports Stadium from Friday, July 15 to July 17, 2022, and elect national executive officers of the party.

It said pursuant to Section 17 (2) of the Political Parties Law, Act 574, the Electoral Commission shall conduct and supervise the election of national executive officers.

By Vincent Kubi