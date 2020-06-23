Govt Supports Religious Bodies With PPE

GOVERNMENT has donated some Personal Protective Equipment to the various churches and mosques in the Lower Manya Krobo Municipality of the Eastern Region.

The move is to support the partial reopening of the religious activities to help the fight against the novel coronavirus.

The items donated include Veronica Buckets, hand sanitizers, liquid soaps, among other items.

In addition, Gel Banana Farm Fairtrade Premium Committee, a subsidiary of Golden Exotics Ltd also donated some items worth GHC134, 745 to support the Municipality COVID-19 Trust Fund.

The donation was targeted to revamp the Communities that lack health facilities in the Municipality.

The Municipal Chief Executive, Simeon Kwaku Tetteh, addressing the religious leaders entreated them to use their platforms to help in the education and sensitization of their congregation and beyond.

He noted that, the religious leaders are also stakeholders in the fight against the pandemic, adding that they must serve as a good example by adhering strictly to the laid down public health protocols during their service periods.

Prophet Isaiah Larweh, the Chairman of the Local Council of Churches in the area, who received the items on behalf of the other churches thanked the President for the great move to support the religious organizations.

The MCE, thereafter tour the Senior High Schools in the Municipality to inspect the preparation made by the School authorities to welcome the final years and Gold Track Students ahead of the reopening.

The MCE assured the head of the Tertiary Institution that, Government is already prepared to support them with logistics to help the fight against the covid -19.

The MCE presenting the items to the Religious Leaders

FROM Daniel Bampoe, Odumase-Krobo