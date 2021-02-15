Govt Suspends March 6 Parade

The Government of Ghana has suspended this year’s independence anniversary parade due to the rising cases of Coronavirus in the country.

The Ghana Education Service (GES) made this known in a letter addressed to all regional directors of Education.

According to the letter, GES’s management has received a letter from the Office of the Chief of Staff at the Presidency “directing the suspension of this year’s 6th March celebration and all its related activities in the regions, Metropolitan/Municipal/District Assemblies across the country due to the high prevalence rate of Covid19 in the country.”

Ghana has recorded about 542 Covid19 related deaths and 76,492 confirmed cases.

Below is the letter by GES addressed the directors of Education

By Melvin Tarlue