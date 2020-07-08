Gov’t To Create 230,400 Jobs Under Community Mining Scheme

A number of Community Mining Schemes to be launched in the month of July alone will see the creation of some 230,400 jobs.

The jobs to be created will be both direct and indirect.

Direct jobs to be created from the schemes being launched this month will total 76,800.

Indirect jobs will amount to 153,600.

This is according to data made available to DGN Online by the Communications Department of the Ministry of Lands and Natural Resources.

Community mining scheme for Adansi North, Obuasi Municipal, and Amansie Central – all in the Ashanti Region – was launched on Wednesday, July 8, 2020, by the Deputy Minister of Lands and Natural Resources,Benito Owusu-Bio.

All the Community Mining schemes are to be launched by the end of July 2020.

Among the areas where the scheme is expected to be launched are Patakro, Dadwen, Kyekyewere, Kwapia.

The Community Mining Scheme is an adaptation of small scale mining as provided for under (sections 81-99) of the Minerals and Mining Act, 2006 (Act 703).

It is to stimulate wealth creation and improve the local economy through the value generated staying within local communities in Ghana and not leaving the shores of the country.

The Scheme will create horizontal, vertical as well as other linkages with the other sectors of the economy.

Measures

To ensure a successful implementation of the key strategies have been infused into the Community Mining Scheme.

Among the strategies, are the formation of a Community Mining Oversight Committee, adoption of the Small-scale miners code of practice; and provision of support services to the community miners.

By Melvin Tarlue