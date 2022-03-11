Govt To Develop Slave Trade Heritage Sites

Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal

Government has triggered procurement processes to engage a consultancy firm to review the conditions at selected slave trade heritage sites in Ghana as part of the Ghana Tourism Development Project.

Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Dr. Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, who disclosed this in Parliament, said the move is to make design proposals for their improvement.

According to him, the project, dubbed: “Slave Trade Heritage Sites Routes,” covers assessment of the existing site conditions, subsequent to which design proposals for the improvement of the sites will be prepared for the approval of the ministry.

He disclosed that the selected sites for this assignment included, but not limited to Yendi, Pikoro, Salaga, Gwollu, Bono Manso, Martin Luther King Village, Kintampo, Assin Praso, Assin Manso, Kormantse-Abanse, Fort William -Anomabo, Fort St. Antonio – Axim, Fort Friedricksburg – Princess Town, Christiansborg Castle, Ussher Fort and James Fort.

On the Bono Manso and Martin Luther King sites, Dr. Awal said the series of interventions earmarked would include construction of a tourist receptive facility, landscaping, and defined car/vehicle parking area, site guide training and orientation and erection of an appropriate symbolic monument.

The rest are designation of areas of reflection/meditation, establishment of site governing/advisory council in line with Legislative Instrument (LI) 2393 on regulations on tourist sites and attractions.

NDC MP for Nkoranza North, Joseph Kwasi Mensah, asked the Minister for Tourism, Arts and Culture the plans put in place to develop tourist attractions at Bono Manso Slave Market, Bono Manso Water Fall, and Martin Luther King Village, all in the constituency.

The minister explained that “these interventions are under the product development activities being coordinated by the Project Unit of the ministry.”

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House