Govt To Engage Public On E-Levy – John Kumah Hints

Deputy Minister for Finance, Dr. John A. Kumah has given a hint that Government will soon roll out community engagement on the Electronic Transaction Levy (E-Levy) to allay the fears of the public on the law,

According to him, “Obviously, that is a major concern, we don’t want the use of electronic transfers to go down. We will continue to engage the public. We know that many of the anxiety they have is not founded on the tenets of the E-Levy law.”

The Deputy Finance Minister, who is also the MP for Ejisu comment comes in the wake of the apathy that has greeted the electronic transactions since the rollout of the E-Levy on 1st

May.

Dr. Kumah explained on Asaase Radio that “And so we will continue to engage them to understand that using MoMo today means helping to build your country and so let us understand that we don’t have to stop using E-Levy or MoMo.”

He added that“… of course, we are going to do a lot of community engagement and also improve digital transactions in the country so that we can have many more people paying the E-Levy’’.

Meanwhile, the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) has begun refunding wrongful deductions, few days into the implementation of the Electronic Transfer Levy (E-Levy).

A cross-section of the public lamented what they described as excess charges after carrying out mobile money transactions below the GHC100 threshold.

– BY Daniel Bampoe