Govt To Establish Chicken and Guinea Fowl Factories

As part of the Akufo-Addo administration’s efforts to revitalize the Ghanaian economy, the government is to invest heavily in poultry and its related activities across the country.

Due to that the Ministry of Finance and Agriculture respectively are putting measures in place to establish a nationwide Chicken and Guinea Fowl Production processing and packaging projects.

The Deputy Minister of Finance also Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr John Ampontuah Kumah announced this during an engagement with stakeholders held recently.

He explained that ” together with the Ministry of Agriculture and other partners, we held a stakeholder forum to adopt measures that must be implemented towards the establishment of a nationwide Chicken and Guinea Fowl Production processing and packaging projects”.

He noted that President Akufo-Addo’s administration will continue to implement measures that will create jobs for the Ghanaian youth.

BY Daniel Bampoe