Dental & Medical Council Board Inaugurated

The board members taking their oaths of office and secrecy.

The Minister for Health, Kwaku Agyeman-Manu has inaugurated a ten-member governing board of the Medical and Dental Council in Accra.

The board will among other things see to the effective operation of the Council with regards to the regulation of the medical profession in the country.

The board is chaired by Prof. Paul Kwame Nyame with Dr Divine Ndonbi Banyubala, Dr Constance Addo-Yobo, and Prof. Margaret Yaa Lartey as members.

Other members are Ms Rebecca Dede Bantey, Mrs Stella Otema Badu, Mr Mahama Asei Seini, and Mr Samuel Adjapong.

Mr Agyeman-Manu in his remarks before the oath-taking by the board members expressed his joy to have the board inaugurated.

He indicated that the current Covid-19 situation has affected the normal way things were done in the past.

“It was not easy getting the documentation needed to support the nominations that were made because of the disruption caused by Covid-19.

He said the Dental and Medical Council board is the second to be inaugurated in the health sector.

” I have submitted documentation for 19 more boards to be formed. It is left with five more documentation to be submitted for approval,” he said.

He charged the board members to continue the good work their predecessors had done.

Board chair, Prof. Paul Kwame Nyame on behalf of the board expressed his gratitude for the President’s confidence in the board.

He assured that the board members will give their best to support the running of the Council.

By Jamila Akweley Okertchiri