Govt To Implement Free-Visa For Africans

President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo has pledged government commitment to implementing a visa-free policy for all Africans traveling to the country.

According to him, the initiative, set to be realized this year, aims to foster easier movement within the continent, adding that special arrangements have been made to reduce visa acquisition fees by 50%, allowing for visa-on-arrival during this year.

President Akufo-Addo said this when speaking at the opening ceremony of the 2024 second edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues conference held at Peduase Lodge in the Akuapem South Municipality of the Eastern Region on Thursday, January 25, 2024.

Addressing the business Gurus on the theme ‘’Produce, Add Value, Trade,” the president explained Africa’s richness in natural resources and its potential for transformation into a global powerhouse.

President Akufo-Addo noted that the focus of the event centered on economic integration, particularly facilitating the free movement of people, goods, and services across the continent, and further acknowledged the role of the private sector in driving the AfCFTA’s success and called for a collective commitment to realizing its promises.

He also highlighted the historical challenges, including colonial economic models, that have hindered intra-Africa trade, stressing the importance of sustainable farming practices, infrastructure development, and technology adoption.

The Africa Prosperity Dialogues aimed to mobilize Africa’s private sector to actively participate in and support the AfCFTA initiative.

The 2024 second edition of the Africa Prosperity Dialogues, hosted at the serene hills of Aburi in Ghana, witnessed the presence of distinguished African personalities, including the former President of Mozambique, the Chairperson of the Africa Forum, the Deputy Speaker of the Parliament of Egypt, and other eminent figures.

The event will conclude with the declaration of the second edition of the African Prosperity Gala, symbolizing a commitment to shared prosperity on the continent.

BY Daniel Bampoe