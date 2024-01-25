I Never Intended To Marry A Musician- Simi

Nigerian singer Simi has disclosed that she never envisioned marrying a fellow musician, contrary to her union with Adekunle Gold.

The singer shared this insight during an interview on the ‘Tea With Tay’ podcast, recounting the unique story of how she crossed paths with her now-husband.

Simi explained that when she first encountered Adekunle Gold, he was working as a graphics designer, not as a musician.

She initially assumed he was just a fan eagerly waiting to connect with her on Facebook.

“I didn’t know my husband was singing when I met him because I already said I cannot marry a singer. I thought he was even a fan.

He used to do this ‘King of Photoshop’ that time,” Simi disclosed.

She went on to reveal that Adekunle Gold had sent her a message on Facebook, but at the time, she neither saw nor responded to it. Despite this, Simi had a gut feeling that there was something special about him, sensing that he would be good for her.

The unexpected love story culminated in Adekunle Gold and Simi tying the knot in 2019, surprising fans and industry observers alike.

This revelation adds a fascinating layer to the couple’s narrative, showcasing the unpredictability of love and the twists that life can bring, even for celebrities in the public eye.