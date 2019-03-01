Gov’t To Investigate Anas Galamsey Video

Anas Aremeyaw Anas

The GOVERNMENT HAS indicated it is taking steps to carry out full investigations into the latest exposé of investigative journalist, Anas Aremeyaw Anas.

The documentary exposed deep-seated acts of corruption allegedly committed by individuals put in charge of the fight against illegal mining popularly known as ‘galamsey’ in the country.

Captured in part of the documentary sub-titled ‘Galamsey Fraud’ were people who look like a presidential staffer and secretary to the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Illegal Mining, Charles Bissiw.

Whilst a section of Ghanaians have been calling on the state to sanction persons captured taking alleged bribes in the exposé, Information Minister Kojo Oppong Nkrumah told journalists in Accra on Thursday that “Government will have the said tapes properly investigated using the raw unedited footage.”

He said “If any persons are found to have solicited monies or taken bribes to bend the rules, the necessary action will be taken.”

According to him, “Government welcomes any efforts aimed at assisting it succeed in its fight against illegal small scale mining.”

BY Melvin Tarlue