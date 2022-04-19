Gov’t To Provide ICT Labs For 334 SHSs – Ursula

Ursula Owusu-Ekuful

The Ministry of Communications and Digitalisation, Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has disclosed plans by government to provide Information and Communication Technology (ICT) laboratories for Senior High Schools (SHS) in the country to make the subject a practical one.

According to the Ablekuma West lawmaker, government is poised to provide 334 SHSs across the country with computer laboratories to bridge the gap in the acquisition of knowledge.

The minister made this known on the sidelines after commissioning of two newly constructed classroom blocks at St. Margret Mary Senior High Technical School and Akweibu Basic schools.

She said her outfit is engaging the Education Ministry to commence the project, adding that

“The best way to sustain any such initiative is to mainstream it. I know the curriculum has been changed. ICT education is part of the curriculum. We need to make the subject practical enough for the students.”

”I am already having conversations with the Ministry of Education. We are in the process of providing 334 SHSs with 40-seater ICT laboratories across the country”.

By Vincent Kubi