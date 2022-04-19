[Video] Tiktok MP Adwoa Safo Finally Breaks Silence From USA

Sarah Adwoa Safo, the Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya in Accra has maintained a deafening silence having been bombarded with series of allegations by her colleagues even before her referral to the Privileges Committee of Parliament.

However, her decision not to speak on the numerous issues, appears to have come to end as a result of comment and a video she posted on Facebook to send seasonal greetings to Ghanaians especially her constituents.

For reason best known to her, on Monday April 18, 2022 she posted the video in which she was in a car together with her daughter, Danielle wishing Ghanaians the best of Easter holidays.

Couple of days ago, Adwoa Safo was said to have spoken to issues related to her continuous absent from Parliament after a Facebook user with the name ‘Domprehba Kwame’ implicitly accused her of behaving as if she is ‘bigger than the New Patriotic Party’ (NPP).

The comment follows the said Facebook user comment under a post by the MP in which she sent seasonal greetings to Ghanaians, specifically her constituents.

Domprehba’s comment reads “You can stay in the USA forever. The NPP is bigger than any individual”.

Of the gust of comments under her Easter post, Adwoa Safo singled out Domprehba’s comment for reaction, commending him for his activism for the NPP.

Adwoa Safo also subscribed to Domprehba’s post that the NPP is indeed ‘bigger than any individual’ but urged him to hasten slowly in his judgement.

Adwoa Safo explained that she has a ‘social contract’ with the people of Dome Kwabenya and will in due time return to serve their interest in Parliament.

She said “I truly admire your zeal for our dear party. Been following your exploits on Facebook. Keep up the good work.

“Indeed the NPP is bigger than any individual but again, it is these individuals who make up the party. Let us learn to know before we pass judgement.

“I won’t stay in the USA forever. I have a social contract with the good people of Dome-Kwabenya which I consider sacrosanct. In good time, I will be back to continue the good work we have done in the constituency and ably represent their interest and aspiration in the august House of Parliament.

Meanwhile, Adwoa Safo and two other MP on the Majority side have been referred to the Privileges Committee for missing fifteen sitting days of Parliament.

On April 5, 2022, Alban Bagbin, the Speaker of Parliament, ordered the committee to probe the alleged absenteeism of Adwoa Safo, Kennedy Agyapong of Assin Central, and Henry Quartey of Ayawaso Central.

The Speaker’s directive has however been challenged by the Muntaka Mubarak who is the Chief Whip of the Minority caucus.

By Vincent Kubi