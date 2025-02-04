Govt To Scrap Teacher Trainee Allowance- Education Minister Hints

The Minister of Education, Haruna Iddrisu, has hinted of the government’s plan to discontinue the teacher trainee allowance and transition students at the colleges of education onto an enhanced student loan scheme.

According to Mr. Iddrisu, this will ensure the delays in accessing financial support by the students are dealt with once and for all.

The Minister who disclosed this during a meeting with some Principals of Colleges of Education at his office in Accra, however, assured that teacher trainee allowance would be maintained for the time being.

He said such transition decision would only be taken based on recommendation that would emanate from the impeding education dialogue proposed by President, John Dramani Mahama.

The education conference, scheduled between February 17 and 20, 2025, is aimed at addressing the challenges facing the country’s education sector.

