Parliament Boosts Security To Block Suspended MPs

Security around Parliament has been significantly increased to prevent the entry of suspended Members of Parliament (MPs).

The move follows the suspension of four lawmakers by Speaker Alban S. K. Bagbin for their involvement in a violent confrontation during the vetting of ministerial nominees on Thursday, January 30, at the Appointments Committee sitting.

The four MPs were suspended for two weeks after being accused of causing chaos during the vetting process, which resulted in a physical altercation.

To enforce the suspension, security has been strengthened within Parliament, including the foyer of the chamber.

This added layer of protection is intended to block the suspended MPs from attempting to regain access to the parliamentary chambers during today’s sitting.

Daily Guide Network gathered that these actions have been taken to ensure the safety and smooth functioning of Parliament.

While Minority members have expressed frustration over the decision, claiming the action is illegal, the suspension has sparked a broader debate on the balance between maintaining decorum and protecting the legal rights of MPs.

The heightened security measures are expected to remain in place until the end of the suspension period.

The Minority is also contemplating exploring legal options to challenge the suspension of their colleagues, allowing them to return to active participation in legislative proceedings.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House