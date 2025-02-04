Tripartite Committee Begins Minimum Wage Negotiations

The office of the President has announced that the National Tripartite Committee has commenced negotiations on the determination of the 2025 Minimum Wage on February 3, 2025.

The Committee which is represented by Government Employers and Organised Labour will begin negotiations for public sector salaries after the Minimum wage has been determined.

A statement released today, and signed by the Spokesperson to the President, Felix Ofosu Kwakye, further called on social partners involved, to complete the negotiations on time to inform the 2025 budget.

A Daily Guide Report