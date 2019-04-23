Gov’t To Secure Funding For 4 Water Projects



Cecilia Abena Dapaah



THE PRESIDENT Akufo-Addo-led New Patriotic Party (NPP’s) Government has agreed to secure funding to undertake four water projects.

Sanitation and Water Resources Minister, Cecilia Abena Dapaah, made this known to journalists at the Information Ministry on Tuesday in Accra.

The Minister indicated that the projects for which government is to secure funding include “Essiama Enclave Water Supply Project – US$ 250,000,000.00, Keta Water Supply Project – US$ 93,335,732.00; Techiman Water Supply Project – US$ 333,000,000.00 and the Wenchi Water Supply Project – US$ 38,400,000.00.”

According to her, the Tamale Water Supply Project was also being considered.

The Ministry, she said, has submitted to Cabinet a memorandum for a concessional Loan Facility of US$ 272,287,979.56 from the Deutsche Bank AG (London Branch) and UK Export Finance for the construction of a new Tamale Water Supply System at Yapei to improve water supply situation in Tamale and its environs.

In addition, Damongo, the recently named capital of the Savanna Region and its environs would also benefit from this project, she added.

The existing water supply system for Tamale and its environs was constructed in 1972 and rehabilitated in 2008, but production is unable to meet the demand for water in the area.

She stated that “it is therefore, expected that the creation of the new Savannah Region with its capital at Damongo, population will increase and this has implications for increase in water demand.”

BY Melvin Tarlue