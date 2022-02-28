Govt To Upgrade TVET Skills Of 50,000 Youth

Prophet Kwabena Tawiah

Information reaching DGN Online indicates that the Founder and Leader of the Church of Rabbi, Prophet Kwabena Tawiah, who predicted the death of President Akuffo Addo has died Monday morning.

In the heat of the 2020 presidential election campaign, Prophet Kwabena Tawiah had said that President Akufo-Addo might die in six months if nothing was done to reverse the curse, claiming that the president had ditched him.

According to him, the New Patriotic Party gave him a job to do and he had completed the job. After the completion of the job, the party failed to pay him adding that if it had done the same job for John Mahama, he won’t go hungry”.

The late controversial Prophet said in a video that President Nana Akufo-Addo will die and that the opposition party will win the election.

He indicated that some members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and members of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) have visited shrines to eliminate the President.

The motive behind the evil plot, he noted was because some people in the NPP were still bitter about the victory of President Akufo-Addo in 2016.

Citing the death of late President John Evans Atta Mills as an example, the Church of Rabbi Spiritual leader said the assailants intended to use the same method to eliminate the President.

“I warned Atta Mills about the plot to kill him; he ignored me and look at what happened. They intend to use the same method to kill Nana Addo,” he stated.

However, President Akufo-Addo, the prophet claimed sent emissaries to him to help avert any clandestine moves to eliminate him.

Prophet Kwabena Tawiah then speaking exclusively to Asempa FM confirmed that the presidency has made contact with him regarding the prophecy, which he added, shocked the first family to the marrow.

“He [President Akufo-Addo] has taken steps to avert the death. He couldn’t come to me personally, but he has sent people to me so, yes, we are frantically working on that. And I will make sure the president’s life is not terminated by some selfish individuals in his party,” Prophet Kwabena Tawiah revealed.

Boasting of his spiritual competence, Prophet Tawiah stressed that it was his intercessionsl prayers that ensured the NPP’s landslide victory in 2016, thus would protect President Akufo-Addo from all forms of mystical attacks.

“I will crush those who have decided to work against the president and eventually kill him. Those harbouring that sinister intention must pipe down because it would never happen. I will protect President Akufo-Addo day and night,” Prophet Tawiah indicated.

BY Daniel Bampoe

Image of the late Prophet