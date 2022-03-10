Gov’t Urged To Tackle Insecurity In Northern Region

Alhaji Inusah Amadu addressing journalists in Tamale

A leading member of the New Patriotic Party(NPP) in the Northern region, Alhaji Inusah Amadu, has called on the Interior Minister, National Security Minister, Ghana Police Service and other security agencies to be proactive in dealing with the insecurity situation in Tamale.

According to him, the incidents of arm attacks resulting in the snatching of V8 and criminal-related activities in the Tamale metropolis are causing fear and panic amongst residents.

He urged the Northern Regional Police Command to as a matter of urgency investigate and unravel the mystery around the vehicle and motorbike robberies and bring the miscreants to book.

Alhaji Amadu also appealed to traditional leadership and all religious leaders of the region, the Ya Na, Overlord of Dagbang, and his able lieutenants, the Yoonaa and the Mion Lana as well as all chiefs within the region to support the call to forestall emerging threats and bring peace and security to the people as they go about their daily endeavors to improve their livelihood.

“Security is a national duty upon all and insecurity has no colours either. We, therefore, have a common interest to work together to secure our peace and live in harmony,” he said.

He disclosed that he intends to move to engage, REGSEC, MUSEC across the region, youth groups, CSOs, religious leaders, and traditional leaders to help deal with the matter.

FROM Eric Kombat, Tamale