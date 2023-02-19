Gov’t Will Partner Atsu’s Family To Give Befitting Burial– Bawumia

The Government of Ghana has promised to liaise with the family of the late Ghana’s international footballer, Christian Atsu to give him a befitting burial.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia made this known during an official handing over ceremony of the mortal remains of the former Black Stars player.

Christian Atsu was found dead in Turkey 13 days after a heavy earthquake that claimed thousands of lives.

Family of the deceased, political figures, football heads, and loved ones were at the Kotoka International Airport to welcome the mortal remains of the footballer back home.

The mortal remains have since been sent to the 37 Military Hospital.

-BY Daniel Bampoe