Christian Atsu’s Body Arrives In Ghana As Tears Flow

The mortal remains of Christian Atsu, the Ghanaian International footballer who perished in a devastating earthquake in Turkey, has touched down in Ghana today, February 19, 2023.

The casket drapped in the national colours was carried by the military in a a very short ceremony held at the Kotoka International Airport in Accra.

Vice President Dr. Mahamadu Bawumia who led a delegation to receive the body on behalf of government described the day as a sad since the tragedy that occurred was one which was devastating as the whole nation prayed that Christian Atsu would be found alive but alas he was no more when he was found.

He expressed the government’s sincere condolences to the football fraternity and the family of the deceased for their deep lost.

“Atsu played for the Black Stars and we will sorely missed him,” Dr Bawumia said.

He prayed the soul of Christian Atsu rest in peace, assuring the family and football community of State’s involvement in giving Christian Atsu a befitting burial.

Nene Twasam, Family Head thanked the government and the enter nation for their kind support since the sad news of his missing hit them before being found dead.

He assured Ghanaians of making known the funeral arrangements with regards to the burial of the footballer who was loved by many people as a result of the nature of person he came into the world with.

Special prayers were offered by the members of the clergy before the casket was matched to a waiting hearse and taken away.

Many of the people on the ground including the football fraternity felt the pains of the family with some people openly seen crying and wailing.

It was a very difficult moment for many of the people who gathered at the airport.

Atsu’s lifeless body was retrieved from the wreckage in Turkey after an 11-storey building collapsed on him and others during an earthquake in Turkey and Syria two weeks ago.

The remains were accompanied by his family and Ghana’s Ambassador to Türkiye on a Turkish Airlines flight which arrived in Accra at 7:40 p.m. today Sunday, 19 February 2023.”

By Vincent Kubi