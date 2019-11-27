GPL Rescheduled To December 28

GPL

The 2019/20 Ghana Premier League (GPL) has been rescheduled to December 28 after a meeting held between the Ghana FA Executive Council and the Premier League clubs.

The meeting was held at the M Plaza Hotel to discuss issues concerning the league, especially on club licensing and the date for the commencement.

At the meeting, both sides agreed on the new commencement which was originally set on December 21.

The Ghana Football Association is expected to release an official communication to confirm the change of date for the 2019/20 Ghana Premier League.

The league would start simultaneously with the National Leagues‒ Women’s League and Division One League.