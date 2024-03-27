GRA Boss Sacked, Board Dissolved

Rev. Dr. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah

Report coming in indicates that, the Commissioner General of the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Rev. Dr. Amishaddai Owusu-Amoah has been relieved from his post, following revelation that his contract has expired.

He has been replaced by Julie Essiam, 62, who until now, was the Commissioner, Support Services Department at GRA.

Julie contract has also expired since she attained retirement age two years ago.

Per report carried by asaaseradio.com, Pearl Darko, who is currently deputy director general in charge of operations at the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT), is to take up the role of Commissioner responsible for the Support Services Division of the GRA, replacing Julie Essiam.

Sources within GRA said Julie may encounter problem over her qualification.

According to the media report, it has information that a senior New Patriotic Party (NPP) sitting Member of Parliament will be appointed as the chairman of the new board of directors of the GRA following the resignation of the Board Chairman, Tony Oteng- Gyasi leading to the dissolution of the board.

The Commissioner of Customs Division, Alhaji Seidu Iddrisu Iddisah; and the Commissioner of Domestic Tax and Revenue Division, Edward Appenteng Gyamerah; are also expected to be replaced by new appointees following their statutory retirement, the report added.

By Vincent Kubi