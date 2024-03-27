Sunyani Town Roads To See Massive Improvement Before 2025 – Bawumia

The vice president and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party, Dr. Bawumia, has announced that a contractor has been engaged to tackle the Sunyani Town roads, including Magazine town roads.

This announcement was made during a meeting with various members of the informal sector, including the Ghana Association of Garages, Hairdressers and Beautician Association, Sunyani Traders Association, and Ghana Association of Fashion Designers in Sunyani, the Capital of the Bono Region.

Responding to the call of the Association to address the poor conditions of the roads in the Municipality, Dr. Bawumia stated that the contractor will soon begin work in the regional capital and the roads, including the Magazine Roads, will be completed by the end of the year.

He acknowledged the efforts and persistence of the local Member of Parliament, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffour, and Sunyani West MP, IgnatiousBaffour Awuah in pushing for the road improvements.

In addition to this announcement, Dr. Bawumia commissioned the second Fire Service College and Training School at Duayaw Nkwanta in the Ahafo region.

This follows the recent commissioning of the Wungu fire service college in the North East Region, making the Akufo-Addo government the first since independence to build a fire college.

Dr. Bawumia also reiterated his commitment to implementing his FLAT TAX RATE policy regime and TAX AMNESTY package for all businesses and individuals.

He further expressed his support for establishing hostels for the apprentices of the various associations, similar to what has been done for “Kayaayes.”

He accepted the invitation to fully digitalize the governance system to enhance efficiency of service delivery and economic prosperity.

During the meeting, Dr. Bawumia highlighted his achievements as vice president, including the successful implementation of the Ghana card, issuance of Ghana card numbers at birth, the one student one tablet policy, mobile money interoperability system, medical drones delivery system, agenda 111 hospitals, and the Gold for Oil policy.

He emphasized his problem-solving ability and pledged his support to businesses through the provision of flexible loans and training support.

The vice president announced that the current government has allocated GHC 660 million to support 160,000 businesses in the coming days.

He also encouraged the associations to access the Business Support Programme by the Youth Employment Agency, which is designed to help pay workers recruited by business owners.

The Associations expressed their absolute support for Dr. Bawumia and his parliamentary candidate, recognizing their commitment to finding bold solutions to the country’s problems.

In a show of religious unity, Dr. Bawumia paid a courtesy call on the Muslim Fraternity, Zongo Chiefs, and Christian leadership at the Sunyani Central mosque to worship with his fellow Muslim brothers and sisters.

He emphasized the importance of religious discipline and tolerance and pledged to work closely with faith-based organizations to promote the growth of the country.

Alhaji Imam Baba Saeed, on behalf of the Muslims and the Zongos community, expressed their readiness to partner with Dr. Bawumia and the MP to bring more development to the Municipality.

He emphasized that their support is not only based on religious and regional affiliations but also on Dr. Bawumia’s honesty, discipline, and God-fearing nature.

Dr. Bawumia was accompanied by the Bono Regional Chairman, Kwame Baffoe Abronye, and his executive, as well as the Member of Parliament for the Sunyani East, Kwasi Ameyaw-Cheremeh, the Municipal Chief Executive, Ansu Kumi, and other Parliamentary candidates and Municipal, Metropolitan, and District Chief Executives in the Region.

