GSA, Agric Ministry Engage Western North Farmers On Aflatoxin

The Ghana Standards Authority (GSA) has in collaboration with the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MOFA) and with support from Alliance for a Green Revolution in Africa (AGRA) extended its National Aflatoxin Sensitisation and Management (NASAM) project to the Western North region.

GSA visited the region to educate Agric Extension officers, farmers, traders and the general public on standards and the dangers and management of aflatoxins in grains.

On August 12, some 30 Agric Extension Officers in Sefwi Wiawso, the Western North regional capital were trained on the dangers associated with Aflatoxin contamination in grains and management methods to reduce the contamination.

They were taken through various ways Aflatoxins contaminates grains and practices that can help to reduce contamination.

On August 13, the team visited about five communities in the region namely Ahokwah, Juaboso, Anhwiam, Djato and Boinza. About 50 participants comprising farmers and traders of cereals and grains were present at the interaction.

By Melvin Tarlue