Bayern Munich Disgrace Barcelona 2-8

German Champions Bayern Munich have humiliated Barcelona in their UEFA Champions League Quarter-final encounter.

Bayern Munich sailed through to the Semi-final of this season’s Champions League with 2-8 defeat against Barcelona at the Estadio da Luz on Friday night, August 14, 2020.

The German club took the lead in the 4th minute with a goal from Muller. The match squared when David Alaba scored an own goal in the 7th minute.

But Ivan Perisic put Bayern Munich ahead once again in the 21th minute, with Gnabry making the scoreline 1-3 in favor of Bayern in the 27th minute.

Muller scored his second of the night in the 31th minute, sending Bayern Munich to halftime on a 1-4 lead.

Bayern had their three goals lead reduced in the 57th minute when Luiz Suarez scored for Barcelona.

But a sensational run and assist from Liberian born Canadian international, Alphonso Davies, increased Bayern score to 2-5 as J. Kimmich scored.

Robert Lewandowski increased his Champions League goals for this season to 14 as he scored against Barcelona in the 82nd minute.

Philippe Coutinho, scored his brace for Bayern Munich within a space of about four minutes (85th minute, 89th minute).

Both teams went into the game with impressive Champions League record in recent years, making it seemingly difficult for soccer fans to confidently predict which of the two sides will progress to the Semi-finals.

For Barcelona, tonight’s match marked their 13th consecutive year they are into the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League – meaning they have reached the quarter-finals for every season since 2007/08 season.

Both Barcelona and Bayern Munich had sailed through to the quarter-finals of the UEFA Champions League for the 18th time (in 24 and 23 appearances respectively). That is more than any other team in the league.

The Estadio da Luz match happens to be the first UEFA Champions League encounter between Bayern Munich and Barcelona since 2014/15, when Barcelona succeeded in knocking out Bayern Munich in the Semi-final.

Barcelona have lost more Champions League matches against Munich than any other Club, losing five of their eight matches against Bayern Munich (won 2; drew one).

Bayern Munich are reigning German Champions and are coming into the quarter-finals in an impressive form, having won their eight UEFA Champions League games for the 2019/2020 season.

By Melvin Tarlue