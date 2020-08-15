Fire Guts EC Office

The gutted EC office

The Greater Accra Regional offices of the Electoral Commission (EC) at Sapeiman in the Ga West Municipality were yesterday gutted by fire leaving behind destroyed office equipment and other valuables.

The fire is believed to have started around 2 a.m. from a room that accommodates used electoral materials.

The blaze was brought under control around 5 a.m., after four hours of fighting by a combined team of Ghana National Fire Service (GNFS) firefighters from Nsawam, Kotoku, Amasaman and Abelemkpe.

The Greater Accra Regional Director of the EC, Kwame Amoah, who was at the scene to assess the situation, said the fire would not affect the just-ended voter registration exercise.

He told the Accra Regional Police Commander, DCOP/Mr. Afful Boakye Yiadom, who was also at the scene alongside officers who are providing security at the fire scene, that four fire tenders were used to put out the fire.

He confirmed that the fire originated from the room that accommodates used electoral materials and old ballot boxes.

“The cause of fire is not immediately known as well as the value of damage caused,” he said.

The Greater Accra Regional Commander said there was no casualty, adding that officers had cordoned the area and would continue to provide security at the place to ensure that individuals do not interfere with the activities of the GNFS personnel who are conducting investigations into the cause of the blaze.

The EC headquarters has allayed fears about possible damage to important documents with the disclosure that the gutted stuff were old ballots, used Form 1As/1cs, and referendum materials.

It added that the fire did not affect the main administration block of the commission.

According to the EC, the fire was detected by the policeman and the night watchmen on duty at the location at about 2.30 a.m.

The commission, in a statement on the incident, gave the assurance that it would work closely with the GNFS and other relevant bodies to determine what caused the fire.

“The commission entreats the general public to ignore the falsehood being peddled on social media to the effect that its Data Centre was destroyed by the fire. The Electoral Commission assures the General Public that its Data Centre is safe and secure,” the EC said.

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey